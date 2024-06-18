back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirSrinagar on High Alert: Drones Banned in Temporary Red Zone!
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Srinagar on High Alert: Drones Banned in Temporary Red Zone!

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, June 18:   and Police have declared Srinagar as a “Temporary Red Zone” for the operation of drones and quadcopters with immediate effect.
“Srinagar city has been declared as “Temporary Red Zone” for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021
with immediate effect”, Srinagar police posted on X.
“All unauthorized drone operations in the Red Zone are liable to be penalized as per relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021”, police said.
“As responsible citizens, your cooperation is solicited in this regard”, police urged the people.

Previous article
Direct Tax Collection Skyrockets by 21% to Rs 4.62 Lakh Crore!
Next article
It Appears Maa Ganga Has Adopted Me: Modi On First Visit To Varanasi After LS Polls
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Engineer Rashid’s Interim Bail Plea Heads to Delhi Court

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Jun 18: A Delhi court on Tuesday...

Email Terror Strikes India: 41 Airports on High Alert After Threat

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 18: Forty-one airports in the country...

Hajj Disaster: Five Kashmiri Women Pass Away from Heat Exhaustion

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Jun 18: As the Hajj 2024 pilgrimage nears...

It Appears Maa Ganga Has Adopted Me: Modi On First Visit To Varanasi After LS Polls

Northlines Northlines -
VARANASI (UP), June 18: Visiting his Varanasi constituency which...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Engineer Rashid’s Interim Bail Plea Heads to Delhi Court

Email Terror Strikes India: 41 Airports on High Alert After Threat

Hajj Disaster: Five Kashmiri Women Pass Away from Heat Exhaustion