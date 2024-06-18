Srinagar on High Alert: Drones Banned in Temporary Red Zone!

Srinagar, June 18: Jammu and Kashmir Police have declared Srinagar as a “Temporary Red Zone” for the operation of drones and quadcopters with immediate effect.

“Srinagar city has been declared as “Temporary Red Zone” for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021

with immediate effect”, Srinagar police posted on X.

“All unauthorized drone operations in the Red Zone are liable to be penalized as per relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021”, police said.

“As responsible citizens, your cooperation is solicited in this regard”, police urged the people.