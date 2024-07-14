back to top
    Srinagar administration grants permission for 8th Muharram procession from Guru Bazar to Dalgate

    SRINAGAR, July 14: The District Administration Srinagar on Sunday granted permission for 8th Muharram procession through the traditional route from Guru Bazar to Dalgate via Budshah Kadal and M.A Road.

    According to an order issued by District Magistrate Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat vide No. DMS/JUD/Muharram/2024/786-793, dated 14.07.2024, stated that after considering the Shia leaders application about allowing the Muharram processions through traditional routes, Government has decided to allow the processions on 8th Muharram.
    The order reads that “Whereas, an application was received from Yaadgar-i-Hussaini Committee seeking permission for taking out Muharram procession on 8th Muharram-1446 from Guru Bazar to Dalgate via Budshah Kadal and M.A Road, Srinagar”.
    The order added that “Whereas, the matter was taken up with the Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar vide this office No. DMS/Jud/Muharram/2024/596-597dated: 05-7-2024 for comments”.
    The order further stated “Whereas Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar vide No. CS/45-2024,/48172-74 Dated: 14.07.2024 has conveyed NO OBJECTION in favour (Yaadgar-i-Hussaini Committee) for taking out Muharram procession on 8th Muharram-1445 from Guru Bazar to Dalgate via Budshah Kadal and M.A Road, Srinagar subject to various conditions like no activity during the procession should be prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the state and should not disrespect any symbol/emblem. That they shall not hoist any flag depicting provocative slogans /text and / or of terror outfits, logos of banned organizations at both national and .
    That the organizers shall abide by all the rules and regulations and shall not indulge in any activity which may led to law and order problem in the area.
    That activities of the participants attending the procession should remain strictly confined to the programme only.
    That they shall cooperate with local police and other security agencies as desired by them in the public interest.
    The DMs order also reads, “Keeping in view the above, the permission is hereby Granted in favour of Yaadgar-i-Hussaini Committee, Kaloo Manzil Mohalla Guru Bazar for taking out Muharram procession on 8th Muharram-1446 from Guru Bazar to Dalgate. via Budshah Kadal and M.A Road, Srinagar from 6:00 am to 8:00 am on 15th July, 2024″.
    The time window has been finalized in the larger public interest as the procession route encompasses massive / commercial establishments, movement of ambulances, students, office staff,general passengers, etc”. the order also added.
    The various prominent Shia organisations have hailed the decision of the Government to allow 8th Muharram procession. They have said that this Jaloos of Hazrat Imam Hussain A.S holds utmost significance for the Shia community and Government has respected their sentiments.

