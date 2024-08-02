back to top
Search
    OpinionsSQUABBLING OVERSHADOWS TRAGEDY
    Opinions

    SQUABBLING OVERSHADOWS TRAGEDY

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Wayanad landslide tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of ignoring environmental warnings

    In , we've developed a bad habit of politicising everything, from festivities to tragedies, using every opportunity for one-upmanship against opponents. Indeed, the tragic landslide in Wayanad, Kerala, that claimed life of more than 170 people is being used as a slingshot to score brownie points.  It has triggered a heated political exchange between State and Central Government leaders. The tragedy, which resulted in significant loss of life and property, has brought to the forefront the critical issue of disaster preparedness and environmental stewardship. Following the landslide, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the State had received an early warning but failed to take necessary preventive measures. He criticised the State Government for the negligence, suggesting that more lives could have been saved with timely action. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan quickly refuted Shah's claims, asserting that the State Government had acted on all available warnings and had undertaken necessary measures to mitigate the impact. Vijayan emphasised that the unprecedented intensity of the landslide was beyond what the early warnings had predicted and that the state's disaster response teams had worked tirelessly to manage the situation. This spat achieved nothing; neither relief for the people injured  nor a plan of action to stop such incidents in the future. But yes, both the Central and State Governments gave themselves a clean chit, and that was the end of it.

    This incident highlights challenges in disaster management and the need for coordinated efforts between State and Central Governments. The Wayanad tragedy has also opened a broader discussion on environmental conservation and the risks of taking nature for granted. The Kerala Government must take the blame for unrestricted development in the Western Ghats, one of the most fragile ecosystems in the country. Despite frequent disasters, the Kerala Government continues unsustainable activities in the name of development. The thick tree cover is gone due to changed land use. This has turned many perennial streams and rivers into seasonal ones and increased the risk of flooding in the monsoon season. The Wayanad landslide is a stark reminder of the consequences of ignoring environmental signals. Human activities such as deforestation and unplanned construction have exacerbated the vulnerability of regions like Wayanad to natural disasters. The Wayanad landslide underscores the importance of accountability and proactive measures in disaster management. More importantly, it highlights the critical need to respect and care for our . Forests, for instance, play a crucial role in stabilising soil and regulating water cycles. Deforestation disrupts ecosystems, making landslides more likely. The Wayanad tragedy is a call to action for governments, communities, and individuals to prioritise environmental conservation for our collective survival.

     

    Previous article
    Rahul Gandhi raises the issue of the caste census in Parliament using halwa as a metaphor
    Next article
    EurogripTyres showcases latest range of products at Latin Tyre& Auto Expo
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Rahul Gandhi raises the issue of the caste census in Parliament using halwa as a metaphor

    Northlines Northlines -
    It all began when Leader of the Opposition of...

    Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Caste questions for Rahul Gandhi

    Northlines Northlines -
    A public culture where invocation of caste becomes a...

    Age and capability: Rethinking retirement and leadership

    Northlines Northlines -
    Why is it that in the corporate world, age...

    West Bengal Congress to pick new state unit chief after Adhir’sexit

    Northlines Northlines -
    By Rahil Nora Chopra After Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stepped down...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US, China, France, other countries express condolences over loss of lives...

    Human Rights body slams sentencing of Chinese activists

    Govt must provide additional disaster management funds to states without discrimination:...