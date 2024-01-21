Spl Lok Adalat for Criminal Compoundable Cases held across J&K 19857 Cases resolved with Rs. 01.66 crore settled

Jammu Tawi, JAN 20: As a part of calendar of activities for the year 2024 prepared by J&K Legal Services Authority, a Special Lok Adalat was organized throughout the U.T of J&K, today on Saturday, January20, 2024 under the dynamic leadership of Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh & Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority and under the able guidance of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority as well as Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, High Court Legal Services Committee.

The focus for today's Special Lok Adalat was on amicable settlement of Criminal Compoundable cases. As per the information received from various districts of U.T of J&K, a total of 20648 Criminal Compoundable cases were taken up in the Special Lok Adalat organized by various courts across the UT of J&K, out of which 19857 cases were settled amicably and finally disposed of with settlement amount of Rs. 1, 66,51, 816/-.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority while talking to media persons informed that this is the first Special Lok Adalat of the current calendar year and as per the schedule of activities prepared for the current calendar year, the next special lok Adalat shall be conducted on Saturday, February 17, 2024, focusing on quick settlement of Cheque Bounce Cases. He further added that another Special Lok Adalat shall be held on Friday, February 23, 2024, which will focus on the quick settlement of Consumer cases pending disposal in different consumer forums within the U.T of J&K. He urged the Advocates in general and the litigants in particular to take maximum benefit of such Special Lok Adalats which are being organized by the J&K Legal Services Authority.

Gupta appreciated the efforts of all the Judicial Officers, Secretaries DLSA's, Advocates, staff of the district and tehsil courts as well as Legal Services Institutions besides litigants for their whole hearted participation in the Special Lok Adalat and facilitating settlement of cases in such a large number. He also acknowledged the role of Para Legal Volunteers and the media, both print and electronic in creating and spreading awareness amongst the masses about such initiatives of Legal Services Authority.