    Special medical stores to be opened in every tehsil for AYUSH medicines: Union Minister

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Indore, Aug 26: Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Monday said special medical stores will be opened in every tehsil of the country to ensure adequate availability of AYUSH medicines.

    The Union AYUSH Minister also said the government is mulling on ways to ensure Ayurvedic medicines based on traditional knowledge get due recognition.

    “The traditional knowledge of Ayurveda has been passed on from generation to generation. There are very good medicines in Ayurveda, but they have no recognition. We are wondering how these drugs can be recognised,” he said.

    “Only a few AYUSH medicines are available in common medical stores, due to which patients and doctors prescribing these medicines face problems. The government wants to ensure AYUSH drugs come into the market in abundance after . These medicines should be available everywhere. For this, we are trying to open at least one special medical store of AYUSH medicines in every tehsil of the country,” he said.

    AYUSH hospitals are also being opened at the tehsil level, said the minister, who also visited medical institutes in Indore, Dewas and Ujjain and reviewed facilities there.

