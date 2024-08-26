back to top
    Shops shut, communal tension in Rajasthan's Bhilwara
    India

    Shops shut, communal tension in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara

    Jaipur, Aug 26: Shopkeepers downed shutters Monday after communal tension erupted in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara city, a day after a chopped portion of a cow’s tail was found near a temple, police said.

    The police used lathis to disperse a crowd that hurled stones at them. Additional forces were summoned to prevent violence from flaring up.

    Eight suspects have been detained in connection with the incident that took place on Sunday, SP Bhilwara Rajan Dushyant said.

    He said some people had reported to police that a portion of a cow’s tail was found near the temple.

    “When the police reached the spot, the cow’s tail was there. The cow was also found nearby and was taken to veterinary hospital for treatment,” another police official said.

    On Janmashtami Monday, a large demonstration was held at the city’s Parshuram Circle demanding the arrest of the culprits.

    The crowds marched towards the Collectorate. People in the crowd asked traders to shut their shops and some protesters threw stones at the police, forcing the police to lathi-charge the unruly mob.

    “Eight people have been detained in connection with the incident that happened yesterday and they are being questioned. The situation is under control. Additional police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order,” the SP said.

    Sub Inspector of Kotwali police station Rajpal Singh said 18 persons were also arrested after the protest on charges of disturbing peace and order.

     

