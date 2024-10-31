Spain PM’s wife interacts with Student Startups at Parul University

NL Corresspondent

Jammu: In an event that reflects growing collaborative spirit between India and Spain, Begona Gomez, wife of Spain's Prime Minister along with delegates from Spanish Government visited Vadodara based Parul University.

Gomez is on a tour of India, as a part of the delegation hosted by PM Modi.

During her visit, she engaged with 12 innovative student-led startups of the University, toured University's incubation hub and interacted with dignitaries of the University to get a glimpse into and understanding the startup ecosystem and entrepreneurship networking of Gujarat.

Parul University has been selected out of all incubation centers of Gujarat by the Ministry of External Affairs of Spain and it has also been conferred with 4/4 star rating by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, GoI for three consecutive years.

During visit, Gómez took a tour of the incubation center, which provides aspiring entrepreneurs with mentorship, funding opportunities and market launch essentials that are important for the launch of successful startups.

The incubation center, a part of Parul Innovation & Entrepreneurship Research Center (PIERC), has launched more than 200+ student-led startups and brought them to remarkable success.

Gomez during her visit had interaction with the founders and co-founders of 12 innovation student-led start-ups-Galanto Innovations, Medref Healthbridge, Yield Earth Pro Pvt. Ltd, Dr. Cardio, Dori Handicrafts, PlanPact Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Cligent, Vcare Ostomy, CareKali, Indiesemic Pvt. Ltd., Ecorrect Pvt. Ltd and CareBotech – representing the entrepreneur ventures across a diverse array of sectors, including technology, healthcare, sustainable energy, agriculture and more. She was warmly welcomed by Parul University's leadership, including Dr. Devanshu Patel, President of Parul University, and a host of deans, faculty members, and students from across the University's extensive range of programs.

Dr. Patel said, “It is a moment of immense pride for Parul University to be recognized on a global scale.”