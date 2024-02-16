SP faces cracks in its alliance over Rajya Sabha Nominations

The cracks have widened between Samajwadi Party (SP) and its ally Apna Dal (Kamerwadi) much after the SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya announced he's quitting from the post of party's national general secretary, as Pallavi Patel said she would oppose SP's Rajya Sabha nominees. Pallavi questioned the absence of PDA (pichhda, Dalit and alpsankhyak) among the Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha nominees. “Where is PDA in Bachchan and Ranjan?” she said.. SP announced the candidature of former MP Ram Ji Lal Suman, retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Alok Ranjan, and renominated Jaya Bachchan to the Rajya Sabha for the three seats of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the SP with 108 members can easily make sure that three of its members sail through in the Rajya Sabha polls. (IPA Service)