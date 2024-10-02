Southwest monsoon withdraws from Himachal, 18 pc rain deficit this year

agencies

Shimla: The southwest monsoon withdrew from Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday with 18 per cent rain deficit, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The monsoon entered the state on June 27 and hit all parts by June 29, according to the IMD.

Last year, the monsoon withdrew from the state on October 6.

Monsoon withdrawal was the most late so far in 2019, happening on October 11, while the earliest withdrawal was in 2001 on September 18, according to data shared by the meteorological department.

This year, the state received 600.9 mm average rains against a normal of 734.3 mm, a deficit of 18 per cent. The highest rainfall was 1314.6 mm in 1922.

According to officials, 186 people died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon in the hill state on June 27, while 28 are missing.

The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,360 crore due to the rains.

The state received 54 per cent deficit rainfall in June, 29 per cent deficit in July, five per cent less rains in August and four per cent excess in September.

Extremely heavy rainfall was reported in Dharamshala and Palampur on July 6, in Palampur on August 1 and in Dhaulakuan on September 26.

Heavy rains occurred on six days in July, seven days in August and three days in September.