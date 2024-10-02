back to top
Search
    IndiaSouthwest monsoon withdraws from Himachal, 18 pc rain deficit this year
    India

    Southwest monsoon withdraws from Himachal, 18 pc rain deficit this year

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    agencies

    : The southwest monsoon withdrew from Pradesh on Wednesday with 18 per cent rain deficit, the Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    The monsoon entered the state on June 27 and hit all parts by June 29, according to the IMD.

    Last year, the monsoon withdrew from the state on October 6.

    Monsoon withdrawal was the most late so far in 2019, happening on October 11, while the earliest withdrawal was in 2001 on September 18, according to data shared by the meteorological department.

    This year, the state received 600.9 mm average rains against a normal of 734.3 mm, a deficit of 18 per cent. The highest rainfall was 1314.6 mm in 1922.

    According to officials, 186 people died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon in the hill state on June 27, while 28 are missing.

    The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,360 crore due to the rains.

    The state received 54 per cent deficit rainfall in June, 29 per cent deficit in July, five per cent less rains in August and four per cent excess in September.

    Extremely heavy rainfall was reported in Dharamshala and Palampur on July 6, in Palampur on August 1 and in Dhaulakuan on September 26.

    Heavy rains occurred on six days in July, seven days in August and three days in September.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Prashant Kishor floats Jan Suraaj Party; names Manoj Bharti working president
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Prashant Kishor floats Jan Suraaj Party; names Manoj Bharti working president

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies Patna: Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday announced the...

    2 women officers of Indian Navy embark on global sailing voyage

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies PANAJI: Two women officers of the Indian Navy on...

    Photos of people spitting on road after eating Pan Masala should be clicked, published: Gadkari

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday suggested photos...

    SC to deliver verdict on Thursday on plea against ‘caste-based discrimination’ in jails

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prashant Kishor floats Jan Suraaj Party; names Manoj Bharti working...

    2 women officers of Indian Navy embark on global sailing...

    Photos of people spitting on road after eating Pan Masala should...