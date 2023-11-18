Sourav Ganguly touches down in Ahmedabad ahead of WC final between India, Australia; MSD likely to attend match

Ahmedabad, Nov 18 : Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, under whose leadership the ‘Men In Blue' reached the final of the 2003 ODI World Cup in South Africa, arrived in Ahmedabad on Saturday to watch the final of the ongoing edition between the hosts and Australia.



The World Cup final will be hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium, the biggest cricketing arena in the world, on Sunday.



Talismanic former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who led India to three world titles — 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy — is also likely to attend what is being billed as a pulsating final with the five-time world champions.

Ganguly, nicknamed the ‘Prince of Calcutta', was pictured checking out of the Ahmedabad airport upon his arrival to the city on Saturday. (Agencies)