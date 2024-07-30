back to top
    Somnath Express halted in Punjab’s Ferozepur following bomb threat

    A long distance train travelling between and Rajasthan was brought to a halt in Ferozepur district of on Tuesday after authorities received an anonymous call regarding a potential security issue onboard.

    The Somnath Express, which operates between Jammu Tawi and Bhagat Ki Kothi, was stopped at Kasu Begu railway station located around 10km from Ferozepur city following the alert. The police control room had received information about a possible bomb on the train according to senior police officials.

    Following established protocols in such situations, the train was immediately halted at the nearby station and all passengers were safely evacuated from the coaches. Government agencies including the Police, Railway Protection Force and Bomb Disposal Squad swung into action and launched a search operation to investigate the call.

    The area around the station was cordoned off as part of the measures. Dog squads from Police and Border Security Force were also deployed to assist the Bomb Disposal teams in conducting thorough checks of the train. An ambulance and fire brigade vehicles were kept on standby at the site during the security operation.

    Most passengers waited at the railway station where local residents provided them with refreshments like tea. After all carriages were cleared by the specialized teams, the trunk route was reopened for operations later in the day once officials concluded there was no real threat. Police have launched a probe to identify the person behind the anonymous call.

    15 of 42 highway projects hit roadblock in Punjab, NHAI to inform PM
    PSU banks earn Rs 2,331 crore in penalties from customers for not maintaining minimum balance
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

