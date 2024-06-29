back to top
Solos launches new AI-powered smart glasses with support for popular AI platforms like Gemini, Claude and GPT-4o

Solos unveils new AI-powered smart glasses with support for popular AI assistants

Leading smart glasses maker Solos has announced its latest product – the AirGo Vision. What makes these glasses truly smart is their ability to leverage cutting-edge AI through integration with some of the most popular AI platforms.

The AirGo Vision allows users to access Gemini, Claude or GPT-4o – each one known for their unique conversational abilities. With a simple voice command, users can get information on various topics, ask questions and use augmented intelligence to facilitate tasks throughout the day.

An interesting twist is that the AirGo Vision's camera module is detachable. This provides flexibility – it can be removed for privacy yet the smart features continue working via audio. The frames also come in swappable designs for a personalized look.

While can be captured verbally, video recording is absent for now. However, LED indicators keep users aware of notifications or serve as a flash. Availability and pricing details are awaited but the frames alone will retail for around $250 next month.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

