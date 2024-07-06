Soldier Martyred in Encounter Between Security Forces, Terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar, Jul 6: An army personnel, who was injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Saturday.



According to police, an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists followed a search and cordon operation in Modergam after two to three militants were detected in the area. “An encounter has started at Modergam village of Kulgam district. Police and security forces are on the job…” police said.

The operation is underway and further details are awaited, they added.