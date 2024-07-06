back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirSoldier Martyred in Encounter Between Security Forces, Terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Soldier Martyred in Encounter Between Security Forces, Terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Jul 6: An army personnel, who was injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in and 's Kulgam district, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Saturday.

    According to police, an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists followed a search and cordon operation in Modergam after two to three militants were detected in the area. “An encounter has started at Modergam village of Kulgam district. Police and security forces are on the job…” police said.
    The operation is underway and further details are awaited, they added.

    Previous article
    Take pledge to ensure J&K gets first BJP CM after assembly polls: Raina to workers
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Take pledge to ensure J&K gets first BJP CM after assembly polls: Raina to workers

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 6:  Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder...

    BJP Reviews Strategy, Plans Future Programs In J&K: G Kishan Reddy

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 6: Ahead of the assembly polls, Union...

    Soldier Injured In Gun Battle With Terrorists In J&K’s Kulgam

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 6: A soldier of the elite unit...

    Two BSF Personnel Killed In Separate Accidents In J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 6: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel,...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Take pledge to ensure J&K gets first BJP CM after assembly...

    BJP Reviews Strategy, Plans Future Programs In J&K: G Kishan Reddy

    Soldier Injured In Gun Battle With Terrorists In J&K’s Kulgam