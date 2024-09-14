back to top
Search
    JammuSoldier injured as army foils infiltration bid in Rajouri
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    Soldier injured as army foils infiltration bid in Rajouri

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 14: An army personnel was injured in an encounter with terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Saturday, security officials said.

    The encounter occurred in the Kalal area of the Nowshera sector when army troops guarding the LoC intercepted a group of terrorists trying to infiltrate into this side, the officials said.

    This was the second infiltration attempt by terrorists in Nowshera in the past week. Earlier on September 9, two heavily armed terrorists were killed near the LoC in the Laam area of this sector.

    Army troops noticed some terrorists and challenged them, leading to a gunfight which continued for some time, the officials said, adding the terrorists fled into the nearby forest and a massive search operation is on to track down and neutralize them.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    JCO Martyred in Kishtwar gunfight cremated with full military honours in Rajouri
    Next article
    Focus on ‘deteriorating’ security situation in J&K instead dynastic politics: Omar to PM Modi
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Private hospitals resume health services under Ayushman Bharat

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 14: Private hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir...

    Complaint filed against IAS Officer over alleged irregular appointments in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 14: A complaint has been filed with...

    Two forest officials arrested for taking bribe in Kathua

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 14: Two forest department officials were arrested...

    1,80,989 cases settled in 3rd National Lok Adalat held across J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 14: In a continued pursuit of delivering...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Private hospitals resume health services under Ayushman Bharat

    Complaint filed against IAS Officer over alleged irregular appointments in J&K

    J&K has become a bureaucratic fiefdom controlled by BJP-RSS Cabal: Jairam