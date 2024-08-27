Social Forestry’s Range Officer accused of power misuse to favor relatives

Ajay Sharma

Reasi, Aug 26: Already facing criticism for various reasons, the Social Forestry Department's Udhampur division has once again come under scrutiny for alleged corruption and nepotism.

According to sources, the allegations focus on a range officer who is purportedly exerting significant influence within his office, exceeding his official authority.

“The officer in question is reportedly using his position to benefit his family members, including his father, a retired contractor from the Forest Department,” sources revealed, adding that the officer's father, who has been under vigilance for several years, has had his pension withheld due to unresolved issues.

Despite this, the Range Officer is alleged to have ensured that his father and other relatives continue to receive departmental contracts.

Sources claimed that the officer has established strong connections with senior officials, enabling him to operate with impunity. It is alleged that any investigation into this officer's activities would reveal significant irregularities and misuse of power.

“The allegations have sparked calls for a thorough inquiry by the Commissioner Secretary to examine the work and contracts managed by the range officer,” sources said, adding that the investigation is expected to uncover the extent of favoritism and potential misuse of government resources.

Sources have also demanded that the Range Officer's call records be examined to identify the contractors he is allegedly collaborating with.

Additionally, there are calls for a comprehensive investigation, including questioning the concerned DFO in this regard.