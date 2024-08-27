DM Srinagar imposes ban on carrying licensed arms

Srinagar, Aug 26: Ahead of the coming Assembly elections in, District Magistrate Srinagar has issued prohibitory orders for carrying licensed arms within the district till the completion of elections.

In an order, District Magistrate Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi Ud Din Bhat said the directive has been issued under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita of 2023.

“I Dr Bilal Mohi Ud Din Bhat, IAS, District Magistrate, Srinagar do hereby issue Prohibitory Orders under Section 163 of Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita of 2023 and impose complete ban on carrying of licensed arms within the district till the completion of election process,” said the order.

It said that the move has been taken in order to ensure maintenance of law & order so essential for ensuring free and fair elections.

According to the order, the directive is in line with the guidelines from the Election Commission of India.