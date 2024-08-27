Congress appoints Punjab MLA Pargat Singh as AICC observer for Jammu seats

Srinagar, Aug 26: The Congress Party on Monday appointed Punjab MLA Pargat Singh as All India Congress Committee Observer (AICC) for the assembly constituencies in Jammu Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I believe that you will contribute to the best of your abilities and the party will benefit from your experience and commitment,” reads an order issued by party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

Singh has been asked to contact the AICC In-charge for J&K, Bharat Solanki, and JKPCC chief Tariq Hami Karra at the earliest.

Soon after the announcement, he expressed gratitude to Rahul Gandhi and Venugopal for handing him the responsibility