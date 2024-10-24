Social Forestry official caught bragging about corruption in an Audio Recording

Ajay Sharma

Rajouri, October 23

Despite tall claims on containing the corruption, allegations of widespread corruption have surfaced within the Social Forestry Department, raising serious concerns about the integrity of its operations.

According to sources, a Range Officer, who is also allegedly involved in contracting under the guise of his relatives, has been accused of blatant misconduct.

“A recent audio recording reveals that the officer openly admits to paying bribes, stating that senior officials within the department accept payments ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 to facilitate illegal work,” claimed sources, adding that the range officer, who is a second generation into Forest Department services, reportedly holds significant clout, and his involvement in contracting raises suspicion of nepotism and unethical practices.

Despite this audio evidence being sent to senior officers, no concrete action has yet been taken.

“In the recording, the officer boasts about his comfortable life at home, with no fear of repercussions, further deepening concerns about the extent of unaccountability and malpractices going on in the department,” asserted sources.

The revelations have ignited public outcry, with demands for immediate action to address these blatant corrupt practices.