Snack brands ‘Meatington’ & ‘Grab A Green’ launch product range in Jammu

Jammu Tawi: After having successfully brought some of the most enticing tastes and culinary delights to Delhi, NCR,

Chandigarh & Punjab, through its wide range of snacks of Meatington and Grab A Green brands, The High Life Cuisine

presented its tantalizing flavors to Jammu & Kashmir as well. A winter food tasting ceremony was held to commemorate the

occasion. The event was organised by its three Co-Founders of Meatington Neeta Malik, Ashutosh Malik and Sachin Sahgal

who chose the occasion to showcase a wide variety of its ready-to-cook snacks and appetizing meals for winters.

The tasting event witnessed the participation of womenfolks from the Jammu region and they were seen relishing hot

snacks that included a wide array of kebabs, tikkas and patties including galouti kebabs, dahi ke kebab, mutton seekh, chicken

tikkas, broccoli corn kebabs and so on. On this occasion entrepreneur chef and Co Founder of Meatington, Sachin Sahgal also

shared tips and tricks with women to prepare ready to cook snacks and handle them well in the winters. According to Neeta Malik –

we have received a great response from Delhi, NCR, Chandigarh and Punjab. Now we are also available in Jammu and Kashmir,

where we expect a similar response.

A wide range of vegetarian & non vegetarian kebabs, tikkas & patties are available from Meatington’s ready-to-cook

and Heat & Eat range including those with European, Lucknowi, and Punjabi flavours.

As a result of the use of fresh ingredients and local flavors, the taste has been enhanced. A live demonstration of

ready-to-cook delicacies was given by Sachin Sahgal, and the vast variety included vegetarian and non vegetarian kebabs,

tikkas & patties etc. According to Sachin Sahgal, there are many brands who are no longer using artificial essences,

colours or preservatives in their frozen food.