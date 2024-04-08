Skyrocketing cocoa prices to make chocolates and sweets costlier in India

Search
Chocolate lovers, brace yourselves for higher prices as cocoa rates have shot through the roof in recent times. Leading brands indicate price hikes are inevitable with input costs rising manifold. Will consumers be able to indulge their sweet cravings at the same rates going forward?

Chocolate lovers, your expensive habit may be set for a jolt. Cocoa rates have witnessed a staggering surge globally threatening to make your favorite treats costlier. 's leading chocolate manufacturer Amul has warned prices could rise by 10-20% while ice cream major Baskin Robbins is assessing costs having seen an uptick of 70-80%.

The root cause is simple – cocoa, the primary ingredient, has turned bitter for buyers. Rates have nearly quintupled from Rs.150-250/kg earlier to Rs.800/kg currently according to Amul MD Jayen Mehta. Adverse , scarcity and rising operational expenses have triggered shortages pushing prices northwards. With over a year of high rates, companies can absorb the impact no longer.

While Amul may raise chocolate prices within months, Baskin Robbins and ice cream brand Havmor aim to hold off for now, hoping rates stabilize post summer. But the writing is clear – indulgent buyers must get used to smaller bars, cones and tighter purse strings going ahead. Alternatives may also gain traction unless production ramps up to bridge the demand-supply gap straining global cocoa stocks.

For now, most firms will try softening the blow by partial hikes versus passing on the entire rise. But with inputs showing no sign of cooling, this bitter pill will be hard to dodge for sweet-toothed customers in the days to come. Their daily sugar fixes are slated to turn far more expensive. Only option – trim portion sizes andfrequency of treats!

