Six private tour operators allotted seats for Haj-2024 in Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 1: The Ministry of Minority Affairs, Govt. of India has allotted seats to six Private Tour Operators in Kashmir for registration Haj-2024 after they were found eligible. This was stated as per communication OM No.Haj-15/28/2022-HAJ-MoMA dated: 29-02-2024 of Ministry of Minority Affairs, Govt. of India

For the information of the public in general and aspiring Haj Pilgrims of Haj-2024 in particular, the names of these HGOs (Private Tour Operators) are hereunder.

M/s Sahar Tours and Travels, Sulaiman Complex, Dalgate; File No. JK02487024 has been allotted 50 seats under category II.

M/s Universe Travel Corporation, Dr. Ali Jan Complex, M.A. Road, Srinagar; File No. JK02527224 has been allotted a seat quota of 50 under category II.

M/s Labaika Haj & Umrah Services, 2nd Floor, MS Shopping Mall, Residency Road, Sgr; File No. JK02544624 has been allotted 50 seats under category II

M/s Al Ghazali Tour & Travels, Madina Chowk, Gawkadal, Sgr, File No. JK02456124 has been allotted 50 seats under category II.

M/s Fly High Tours and Travels, Mir, Complex, S.K. Colony, Anantnag; File No. JK02459024 has been allotted a seat quota of 50, under category II.

M/s Al Hayat Hajj and Umrah Travel Services, Crescent City Centre, 1st Floor, Main Road, Budgam; File No. JK02449924 has been allotted a quota of 50 seats under category II.