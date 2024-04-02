Search
Situation in country bad as 2 CMs in jail: Gehlot
Situation in country bad as 2 CMs in jail: Gehlot

Jaipur, Apr 1: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that the situation in the country is bad as it has been looted through electoral bonds and two chief ministers are in jail.

He said that corruption is so high that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's husband has to say that electoral bonds are the biggest scam in the .

“The situation in the country is bad. Currently, two chief ministers are in jail. The country has been looted through electoral bonds. The ED is sent and Rs 50-100 crore are taken from someone,” Gehlot told reporters.

He further said, “There is so much corruption that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's husband is saying that electoral bonds are the biggest scam not only in the country but in the world.”

Gehlot said that Congress' bank accounts have been frozen but the Supreme Court has stayed this action.

US, Germany and the United Nations also commented on us. The whole world is wondering whether the elections will be fair or not, he said.

“This is what is happening. If you freeze the accounts of political parties, how will they contest elections? This is democracy. Everyone should have freedom,” Gehlot said.

He claimed that the Congress will benefit in the Lok Sabha polls from the atmosphere that has been created in the country as “people have understood BJP's tricks”.

Gehlot alleged that Rs 8,500 crore was collected via electoral bonds by intimidation through the ED. The leaders of the Congress whom they accused of corruption have been absolved of sins after they joined the BJP.

He claimed that statistics are proof that first the ED took action and then donations were made through electoral bonds.

“The company which is in loss, it is donating Rs 50 crore. PM Modi should answer on this,” he said.

 

 

Rahul has no right to talk about democracy, his grandmother imposed Emergency: Amit Shah
