Siraj shines; India in control on see-saw Day 1

It turned out to be an action-packed day of Test cricket as Mohammed Siraj's sensational six-wicket spell put India in control despite a superb fightback from South Africa with the ball, on Day 1 of the second and final Test in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Mukesh Kumar took 2/25 as South Africa were reduced to 62/3 in 17 overs, trailing India by 36 runs. Aiden Markram was unbeaten on 36 with David Bedingham unbeaten on seven.

Dean Elgar (12) was caught in the slips off Mukesh in his final innings in Test cricket as he walked off to a standing ovation from the Indian players and the local fans in the stands at the Newlands Stadium.

Tony de Zorzi perished to the same bowler, caught behind for one and Tristan Stubbs perished to Jasprit Bumrah for the same score.

Earlier, pacer Siraj claimed 6/15 to send South Africa crashing for a lowly 55 in 23.2 overs in the morning session after the hosts had elected to bat first.

South Africa bounced back in grand style to send India collapsing to 153 all out in their first innings with the visitors losing their last six wickets for no run in the space of 11 balls.

India's innings last just 34.5 overs as they finished with a lead of 98 runs with Virat Kohli top-scoring with 46.

Lungi Ngidi (3/30) and Kagiso Rabada (3/38) bagged five of those six wickets keeping the lead below 100 as 23 wickets fell on the opening day.

India were going well at 153/4 in their first innings before they lost six wickets without scoring a run, the first time that has happened in the history of Test cricket.

Six of India's batters were dismissed for ducks, equalling the previous record.

The first two innings lasted 349 balls, the second fewest in 147 years of Test cricket. The only shorter instance was 287 deliveries between Australia and England in 1902.

In a sensational turnaround, India lost six wickets in the space of 11 balls to be be bowled out for 153 in their innings, on Day 1 of the second Test in Cape Town on Wednesday.

India, who were well-placed on 153/4, lost six wickets in 11 balls without a run being scored.

Ngidi, who went for runs with the new ball, started the collapse with three wickets in his sixth over. The pacer dismissed K L Rahul for 33, who was caught behind trying to play the cut shot. Two balls later, Ravindra Jadeja was caught in the gully for a duck before Jasprit Bumrah also perished in the same fashion.

Rabada finished off things in the very next over. He got the well-set Virat Kohli caught at second slip by Aiden Markram for 46 before Mohammed Siraj was run out after being sent back while trying to steal a quick single.

Prasidh Krishna was caught in the slips for a duck as India were sent packing in 34.5 overs, for a lead of 98 runs.

Nandre Burger picked up three wickets to lead South Africa's superb fightback with the ball against India in the post-lunch session.

India were sitting in control on 111/4 in 24 overs, for an overall lead of 56 runs with Virat Kohli on 20 and K L Rahul yet to score.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj took 6/15 to send South Africa crashing for a lowly 55 in the morning session after the hosts had elected to bat first.

In a straight spell of nine overs, Siraj claimed sensational figures of 6/15 as the South African batters made a beeline back to the dug-out, unable to counter the disconcerting bounce and the movement, both inward and outward, that he extracted off the surface.

It was also South Africa's lowest total in Test cricket since their readmission into international cricket in 1991.

However the Indian batters also didn't fare any better against the awkward angle and steep bounce generated by the new Proteas left-arm speedster Nandre Burger (3/42).

Rohit Sharma (39 off 50 balls) and Shubman Gill (36 off 55 balls) hit a dozen of boundaries between them but the talented duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and Shreyas Iyer (0), from the famed didn't trouble the scorers, after once again being exposed for technical ineptitude.

Before Siraj's special effort, the only Indian in country's 92-year Test history to take five wickets before lunch was left-arm spinner Maninder Singh, who achieved the feat against Pakistan in Bengaluru back in 1986-1987.

On a humid Wednesday morning, South African batters found what a great leveller the game of cricket is with Siraj ripping the heart out of the Proteas batting with a masterclass of pace, swing and seam movement. The Proteas innings ended in just 23.2 overs.

David Bedingham (12) and Kyle Verreynne (15) were the only two batters to hit the double digits as the South African supporters in stands were stunned into silence.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/25 in 8 overs) also kept the pressure from the other end as Indian skipper Rohit Sharma kept his promise of making opposite number Dean Elgar's life miserable in his farewell Test.

Mukesh Kumar (2/0) also wrapped the tail up and proved that he is way better than all-rounder Shardul Thakur in these conditions.

Having been pilloried for conceding 400-plus runs in the heavy defeat at the Centurion, even the biggest of Indian supporters wouldn't have envisaged such a roaring comeback from the bowlers.