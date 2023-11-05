Sinha attends ‘Shikara’ Fest; emphasizes role of culture in building stronger society

NEW DELHI, Nov 4: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today attended the ‘Shikara' Fest organised by Kashmir Education, Culture and Science Society in New Delhi.

In his address, the Lt Governor commended the endeavour of the Kashmir Education, Culture and Science Society to celebrate Kashmir's rich and unique cultural and artistic heritage, its tradition, cuisine and providing a platform to showcase a variety of handmade creative products during the two-day event.

He highlighted the important role of culture in building a stronger structure of society and to strengthen the national fabric.

“Culture means an ocean of values which extend infinite possibilities of learning of age-old traditions and developing better understanding and appreciation of cultural ethos,” the Lt Governor said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are making dedicated efforts to promote, preserve and enrich our cultural heritage. It is also being ensured that the development taking place across Jammu Kashmir is inclusive and reflects our ethos, he added.

At the Shikara Fest, the Lt Governor shared the transformational journey of Jammu Kashmir. In the last three years, the situation has changed and 90 percent of the people are satisfied that normalcy has returned now, he added.

Stone pelting has become a thing of the past; street protests, closure of schools, colleges and markets on the call of neighboring country and its handlers have ended, and people are now living freely, these are the biggest changes visible on the ground, the Lt Governor said.

He said the Rule of Law has been established in the UT of J&K and strict action is being taken against those supporting terrorism.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the steps taken by the government for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrant families and to fulfill the promise of providing 6000 transit accommodations and 6000 jobs under the Hon'ble Prime Minister's Development Package.

Almost all the posts have been filled. Despite various obstacles in Transit accommodation we had faced earlier, 1665 new accommodation units have been allocated, 1785 more will be dedicated before the month of March and the remaining will be completed by the end of 2024, he said.

I am constantly in touch with Kashmiri migrant and other minority community members and their concerning issues are being taken up for the resolution with utmost sensitivity, the Lt Governor added.

He said the administration had also launched an online portal for redressal of grievances related to Kashmir Migrants' immovable properties.

Most of the encroached properties are freed from the possession of illegal occupants. We are committed to resolving the issues of distressed sale of properties by the Kashmiri migrant families, he added.

The Lt Governor said the government is also exploring the possibilities to provide land at low price to government employees in Srinagar to build their own houses.

Members of the Kashmir Education, Culture & Science Society and prominent personalities from diverse fields were present on the occasion.