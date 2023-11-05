Earthquake in Nepal kills 143

KATHMANDU, Nov 4: At least 143 people were killed and over 150 others injured when a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the worst since 2015, struck Nepal and destroyed hundreds of houses in the Himalayan country's remote mountainous region, officials said Saturday.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with an epicentre in Jajarkot district, about 500km west of Kathmandu, was recorded at 11:47 pm on Friday.

Friday's earthquake is the most devastating one in the country since the 2015 earthquake that killed around 9,000 people in the country and injured more than 22,000 people.

The impact of the quake was felt in Kathmandu and surrounding districts, and even in New Delhi in neighbouring India.

The Nepal Army mobilised its personnel Friday soon after the earthquake to carry out rescue works at the incident site, according to Nepal Army spokesperson Krishna Prasad Bhandari.

Rescue workers on Saturday dug through the rubble of collapsed houses to find survivors.

The Jajarkot and Rukum districts of western Nepal were worst hit by the quake, according to state-run Nepal Television.

The number of those killed in Jajarkot and Rukum due to the earthquake has climbed to 140, according to the Prime Minister's secretariat.

Over 150 people were injured in the incident. The death toll is expected to rise.

Deputy Mayor Sarita Singh of Nalgadh Municipality in Jajarkot was among those killed in the quake, officials said.

Around 159 aftershocks have been recorded following last night's earthquake, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre reported.

Many people spent the night in the open because of fear of further quakes and damage to their houses. People were seen digging through the rubble in the dark to rescue trapped people from the remains of collapsed buildings, according to posts on social media.

Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda' on Saturday toured the quake-hit region with a medical team Saturday morning.

During the visit, he gathered information about the extent of the damage and inspected the affected areas alongside the Chief District Officer. Later, he returned to Surkhet from Jajarkot, along with seven injured people and their family members.

Dahal is scheduled to return to the capital by a regular flight, leaving the helicopter of the Nepali Army in which he initially travelled, for rescue operations.

Both Nepal Army and Nepal Police personnel have been mobilised to carry out rescue work, officials said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal.

“India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery,” Modi posted on X tagging his counterpart Prachanda.