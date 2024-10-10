back to top
    ‘Singham Again’ team Ajay, Kareena, Rohit Shetty to burn Ravan effigy at Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramleela

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    agencies

    New Delhi: “Singham Again” stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and director Rohit Shetty will perform the Ravan Dahan at the capital's famed Lav Kush Ramleela on the occasion of Dussehra on Saturday.

    The event has been held annually at the iconic Red Fort for the last 50 years.

    “To mark the victory of good over evil, this time at the Lav Kush Ramleela we invited ‘Singham Again' director Rohit Shetty and its stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

    “They have accepted our invitation and will perform the Ravan Dahan at the event on October 12,” said Arjun Singh, president of Lav Kush Ramleela Committee of Delhi, in a statement.

    Devgn last performed the Ravan Dahan at the Ramleela back in 2016.

    “Singham Again”, set to be released on Diwali, also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

    At its trailer event in Mumbai on Monday, Kareena said she is honoured to represent the character of Sita in the film.

    Kapoor, who plays a Ravan-like character in “Singham Again”, described the movie as the “modern-day interpretation of Ramayana”. Last year, Kangana Ranaut did the Ravan Dahan, becoming the first woman in the history of the event to set the effigy of the demon king ablaze by shooting an arrow.

     

     

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

