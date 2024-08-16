back to top
Search
    Life StyleSimple Methods to Detect Invisible Microplastics in Your Homecooked Food
    Life Style

    Simple Methods to Detect Invisible Microplastics in Your Homecooked Food

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Microplastics, tiny plastic particles measuring less than 5 millimeters, have been increasingly found in many everyday food items. A recent study uncovered their presence even in staples like salt and sugar widely consumed in Indian homes. While these microparticles are too tiny to be seen with the naked eye, it is still possible to check if your food may contain them using simple techniques in your own kitchen.

    Concerned about potential long-term effects from ingesting microplastics, many are looking for affordable ways to examine their food. According to Dr. Naveen Singh, an internal medicine specialist, filling a clear glass with vegetable oil or corn syrup and adding a sample of your salt or sugar can hint if microplastics may be present. Any particles that float, form clumps or sink unevenly could indicate microplastics warranting further testing.

    Another -friendly strategy uses common coffee filters or micron filters normally rated for 0.1 microns. Pouring liquids through the filter allows inspecting any residue left behind under magnification. Tiny foreign bodies not dissolving could point to microplastic contamination.

    For grains like salt or sugar, a fast approach involves gently shaking the container and watching for anomalous particles on a dark background. Distinctly dissimilar microscopic flecks may represent potential microplastic infiltrators worth examining more closely.

    While simple do-it-yourself techniques offer introductory insights, professional lab analysis delivers definitive microplastic level detection, advises Dr. Singh. Make informed dietary decisions and consult your doctor to minimize any health impacts from invisible kitchen pollutants. Your food safety starts from awareness of modern contaminants and available testing options, many requiring just everyday household items.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Space Research Opening New Doors of Inclusion and Technologies that Benefit All
    Next article
    Investigation Launched as Nord Stream Pipeline Attacks Raise Geopolitical Stakes
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Sonam Kapoor house art brings overlooked master Badri Narayan to new audiences

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a recent video tour of her Mumbai home...

    Study Reveals Alarming Presence of Microplastics in All Indian Salt and Sugar Brands

    Northlines Northlines -
    A startling new study has revealed that microplastics are...

    Bollywood star credits Ayurvedic Panchakarma for noticeable weight loss in just two weeks

    Northlines Northlines -
    Famed Bollywood star Rohit Roy recently opened up about...

    Exploring the link between cortisol levels and facial changes

    Northlines Northlines -
    Does 'Stress Face' Really Exist? Exploring the Link Between...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Assembly elections to be held in three phases from Sep...

    What people with diabetes need to know about the risks of...

    LG Sinha amends J&K Rehabilitation Scheme 2022