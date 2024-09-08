back to top
    Simple Lifestyle Tips to Keep Your Brain Healthy and Sharp as You Age

    Our brain is one of the most important organs in our body, controlling everything we do. As we age, it's common for our brain to slow down a bit. However, recent has found there are simple habits we can incorporate into our daily routine to keep our brain active and healthy well into our senior years. Follow these evidenced-based tips to unlock the secret of maintaining a sharp mind.

    Staying mentally and socially engaged is key for brain . Pursue hobbies you find interesting like playing music, gardening, or volunteering your time. Learning a new skill forces your brain to make new connections. Stay curious and continue expanding your knowledge throughout life. Staying socially connected also plays a role, so make an effort to spend quality time with friends and family.

    Good sleep hygiene should also be a priority. Most adults need 7-9 hours of sleep per night. Being well-rested helps clear waste from your brain and lets it rest and recharge. Sticking to a sleep schedule, limiting screens before bed, and creating a restful sleep can help you get quality slumber.

    Your diet also impacts cognitive function. Eat more anti-inflammatory fruits and veggies like berries, leafy greens and walnuts which are high in nutrients and antioxidants. Opt for healthy fats from sources like fish, olive oil and avocados to nourish your brain. Limiting red meat and choosing whole grains over refined carbs supports brain health as well.

    Staying physically active boosts blood circulation which delivers oxygen and nutrients where your brain needs it. Even light activities like walking provide benefits. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise weekly. You'll reap rewards by keeping your brain and body in top shape.

