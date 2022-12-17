SIA attaches more properties belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami

SRINAGAR, Dec 17: State Investigation Agency on Saturday started to seize more properties of Jamaat-e-Islami in Kashmir Valley including Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla district on Saturday.

Official sources said that details of the property seized today will be shared after the completion of the process being done on the orders of the respective District Magistrates on the recommendations of the SIA.

Pertinently SIA has said to have identified as many as 188 JeI properties across J&K which are being seized/attached during the further course of action to be undertaken. “These are as a result of investigation of case FIR number 17 of 2019 U/S 10, 11 & 13 UPA of police station Batmaloo being investigated by SIA,” the SIA has said, adding, “Preliminarily numerous properties purchased or acquired by JeI worth hundreds of crores of rupees have been identified”.