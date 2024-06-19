back to top
Shock and Awe as Kejriwal Faces July 3 Extension in Money Laundering Case

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, June 19:  A Delhi court on Wednesday extended till July 3 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.
  Special Judge Niyay Bindu extended the custody of Kejriwal after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.
During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Kejriwal, opposed the ED’s application seeking extension of his judicial custody, saying there were no grounds justifying extension of his custody.
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

