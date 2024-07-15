Sheikh Hasina is not happy at the outcome of her talks in Beijing

Bangladesh

PM returns

to Dhaka

with paltry

financial

assistance

By Arun Kumar Shrivastav

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to China has sparked discussions about potential implications for regional dynamics, particularly in relation to India. Sheikh Hasina, who has visited India twice this year, had not travelled to China in five years prior to this recent trip from July 8 to 10.

The visit raised speculation in India about a possible strengthening of ties between Bangladesh and China. However, there is nothing that provides grounds for such speculations. During her stay, Sheikh Hasina met with Chinese President Xi Jinping but her major interactions took place with Premier Li Qiang. The discussions led to the signing of numerous Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at bolstering business and investment relations. These MoUs were signed in areas including trade and investment, digital economy, infrastructure development, disaster management support, building of the sixth and ninth friendship bridges between Bangladesh and China, export of agricultural products from Bangladesh.

However, reports indicated that the Bangladeshi side returned with some level of dissatisfaction. Sheikh Hasina's departure from Beijing a few hours earlier than scheduled was attributed to personal reasons, specifically her daughter's health, rather than diplomatic motives. But the media reported that she was upset as China failed to meet her expectations.

The visit included a banquet hosted by Premier Li Qiang, a departure from the expected protocol which some analysts viewed as a symbolic gesture possibly indicative of China's cautious approach to financial commitments. Bangladesh reportedly had hoped for substantial financial aid, around $5 billion, but China offered significantly less, approximately $125 million, leading to what could be perceived as a disappointment in terms of financial expectations.

China's restrained approach in financial matters, reminiscent of its policies observed in dealings with Sri Lanka and other neighbours, emphasizes business partnerships over extensive financial aid, regardless of bilateral closeness. This policy, a hallmark of China's foreign engagements, suggests a consistent strategy of economic collaboration without extravagant financial gestures.

Bangladesh's foreign policy under Sheikh Hasina has strategically navigated between its ties with India and China, aiming for a balanced approach that has proven beneficial. This balanced diplomacy has contributed to Bangladesh achieving a more stable economy compared to neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh's ability to maintain robust relations with both India and China has been a cornerstone of its foreign policy success.

For India Bangladesh considers India a crucial export market and thus aims to maintain a balanced relationship with its eastern neighbour.

However, the country also acknowledges the importance of China, particularly for financial and technical support in infrastructure development. China has a track record of providing loans and aid for large-scale infrastructure projects in various countries, including Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Nepal.

Sheikh Hasina has emerged as a steadfast friend of India, particularly as China's influence continues to grow across South Asia. Her proactive engagement with India, alongside efforts to maintain a delicate balance with China, holds strategic significance for India's foreign policy establishment.

India's approach towards Bangladesh is multifaceted, influenced by concerns over minority rights within Bangladesh and complex relations with neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Maldives, and Myanmar. Amid regional geopolitics marked by Myanmar's internal strife and its implications for bordering nations like India and Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina's two quick visits to India in June is significant in how she prioritizes India. Her understanding of regional dynamics positions India as a pivotal player in balancing external influences. Sheikh Hasina's diplomatic manoeuvres underscore Bangladesh's nuanced approach to regional dynamics, recognizing India's role in stabilizing the geopolitical landscape.

The abrupt departure of Bangladesh's Prime Minister from Beijing may also have been influenced by ongoing student protests back home. University students in Bangladesh have taken to the streets in large numbers to protest against a recently implemented government recruitment policy. The policy grants preferences to children of war heroes and select high-ranking government officials in job placements, a move criticized by protesters who advocate for merit-based selection criteria. Critics allege that the system disproportionately benefits supporters of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's administration.

Despite a temporary suspension ordered by the highest court, demonstrations persist, with protesters demanding the permanent abolition or reform of the controversial policy. Government positions in Bangladesh are highly sought-after due to their stable employment and attractive benefits.

Student protests have historically played a pivotal role in Bangladesh's struggle for independence and subsequent political movements. Consequently, any student agitation is viewed seriously as it has the potential to escalate tensions and disrupt public order.