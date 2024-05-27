back to top
Shabana Azmi lauds Honey Irani’s graciousness for helping her bond with Zoya, Farhan Akhtar

By: Northlines

Date:

Veteran actress credits ex-wife for bond with children

Renowned actress Shabana Azmi recently opened up about the strong bond she shares with celebrated filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. In a candid interview, she credited Javed Akhtar's former partner Honey Irani for playing a pivotal role in fostering their relationship.

Azmi married lyricist Javed Akhtar in 1984 after his separation from Irani. Speaking about those early days, she said Irani displayed tremendous grace by willingly sharing custody of their children Zoya and Farhan. “It was due to her generosity that I could develop a caring connection with them from a young age,” noted the activist.

Irani took on the difficult task of explaining the divorce to the kids with patience and wisdom. This paved the way for Azmi to foster an aunt-like rapport instead of the usual “wicked stepmother” dynamic. “They saw I wasn't that figure from fairytales, thanks to their mother's understanding nature,” she reflected.

Over the years, the bond has grown into a close familial tie through mutual care, trust and respect rather than forced ties. Azmi credited Irani, Javed, the kids and herself for nurturing the relationship. She was also quick to acknowledge the pain of any separation between couples.

With her dignified conduct, Azmi navigated tricky waters and misplaced criticisms during those times. Today, she describes Irani as an esteemed family member who played a significant supportive role through generosity of spirit.

Previous article
Does gargling with sea salt really prevent the need for root canals?
Next article
Battle Summer Fatigue with These Nutrition Tips
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

