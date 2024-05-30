back to top
India

Several firsts to Agnibaan test flight, step closer to launch small satellites: IN-SPACe chief

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 30: Space start-up Agnikul Cosmos' test flight of home-built Agnibaan Sub-Orbital Demonstrator (SOrTeD) rocket achieved several firsts to its credit when it soared into the sky from the spaceport in Sriharikota on Thursday.

Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), said the successful launch of Agnibaan was also a significant step for the private space sector in building capacity and capability for launching small satellites into orbit.

It was for the first time that a rocket was launched from a private launchpad,“ Agnikul's Dhanush,“ located within ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, he said. The space regulator chief said it was for the first time in the that a single-piece, 3D printed semi-cryogenic engine designed and developed by Agnikul was used to propel a launch vehicle.

He said it was also for the first time a semi-cryogenic engine was used to power a launch vehicle, a feat which even ISRO is yet to achieve. He also said the successful launch of Agnibaan brought a step closer to having a significant capacity and capability to launch small satellites. “We already have Skyroot that has done their sub-orbital launch in November 2022. We also have the small satellite launch vehicle from ISRO which will soon be owned by a private sector company,” Goenka said.

Skyroot's sub-orbital test flight of Vikram-S rocket and Agnibaan SOrTeD were precursors to the launch vehicles planned by the two start-ups.

Goenka said small satellite launch vehicles have a shorter turnaround time enabling putting satellites into orbit at a short notice and at a fraction of the cost entailed in opting for heavier rockets that ferry multiple spacecraft in a single launch.

“You can book the whole vehicle and therefore you control your own destiny as a user. And it can be launched very quickly from the time that you put in the order,” he said.

“So, that is the advantage that you get from a small launch vehicle and that is the reason it will become preferable for small payloads,” he added.

 

 

 

Have not made any proposal to Maldives for FTA: India
