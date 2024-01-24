Setback For INDIA Bloc | Mamata Says Will Go Alone In Bengal For LS Polls

KOLKATA, Jan 24: In a major setback to the opposition INDIA bloc, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that her party has decided to go alone in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“I had given them (Congress) a proposal (on seat-sharing), but they refused it at the outset. Our party has now decided to go alone in Bengal,” Banerjee said amid the seat-negotiation tussle between the Congress and the TMC.

The CM also refuted media reports of seat-sharing talks, and asserted that she has not spoken to anyone in the Congress on the issue. (Agencies)