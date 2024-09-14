back to top
Search
    Latest NewsSensitive material holding up High Court Chief Justice appointments, says Attorney General
    Latest NewsLead News

    Sensitive material holding up High Court Chief Justice appointments, says Attorney General

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 14:  The Centre has told the Supreme Court that “sensitive material” with the Government is delaying the implementation of the SC Collegium’s recommendations for appointments of chief justices to high courts.

    Attorney General R Venkatramani told a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that he has received certain inputs from the Union Government which are sensitive in nature.
    He also told the top court that revealing these issues in the public domain would neither be in the interest of the institution nor of the judges involved.
    “I would like to place the inputs and my suggestions in a sealed cover for perusal by the judges,” Venkatramani told the bench.
    The matter has now been posted for hearing on September 20.
    The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Harsh Vibhore Singhal seeking a direction that a time limit be fixed for the Centre to notify the appointment of Judges recommended by the Apex Court collegium.
    It has also sought a direction to plug the ‘zone of twilight’ of there being no time for notifying the collegium’s recommendations for the appointment of judges to the higher judiciary.
    The plea said that in the absence of a fixed time period, “the government arbitrarily delays notifying appointments thereby trampling upon judicial independence, imperilling the constitutional and democratic order and disparaging the majesty and sagacity of the court”.
    The plea said if any name is not objected to or the appointments are not notified by the end of such fixed time period, then appointments of such judges must be taken as notified. (AGENCIES)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    ‘This is your failure’: Cong slams PM Modi over rise in terror incidents in J&K
    Next article
    Fintech startup Bolt resolves legal issues through investor buyout
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Focus on ‘deteriorating’ security situation in J&K instead of dynastic politics: Omar to PM Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 14:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi should focus...

    J&K became a bureaucratic fiefdom controlled by BJP-RSS cabal: Cong

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 14: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

    Dynastic politics hollowed Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi slams Opposition in Doda

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 14: Asserting that terrorism is taking its...

    Breaking the Myth: Exploring the Origins of Friday the 13th Superstitions

    Northlines Northlines -
    Tomorrow marks another Friday the 13th, a date dreaded...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Focus on ‘deteriorating’ security situation in J&K instead of dynastic politics:...

    J&K became a bureaucratic fiefdom controlled by BJP-RSS cabal: Cong

    Dynastic politics hollowed Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi slams Opposition in...