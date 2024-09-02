back to top
    Sensex rises 194 pts to close at record high on rate cut...
    India

    Sensex rises 194 pts to close at record high on rate cut hopes, extends rally to 10th day

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NL Corresspondent

    MUMBAI: Logging its longest winning run in nearly a year, benchmark BSE Sensex rose for the 10th straight day to close at a fresh lifetime high on Monday, tracking foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets.

    The 30-share Sensex rose by 194.07 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at a record high of 82,559.84. During the day, it surged 359.51 points or 0.43 per cent to reach a new intra-day record peak of 82,725.28.

    The index surged for the 10th straight session, which is its longest gaining streak since September 2023 when it rose for nine straight days in the first half of the month. The NSE Nifty rose for the 13th straight day, which experts said, was its longest winning run in decades.

    The 50-share index climbed 42.80 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at a lifetime high of 25,278.70. During the day, it soared 97.75 points or 0.38 per cent to hit a fresh intra-day peak of 25,333.65.

    In a 13-day gaining streak since August 14, the Nifty has rallied 4.72 per cent or nearly 1,140 points. Sensex has risen by 2.65 per cent or 2,135.16 points in its 10 straight days of gains.

    Expectations of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve this month and renewed foreign fund inflows have fuelled the recent rally in domestic equities, traders said.

    FMCG, IT and financial sector shares supported the record run in indices while metal and pharma sector shares ended in the red.

    Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj , HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Infosys were the biggest gainers.

    On the other hand, Tata Motors, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and Power Grid were among the laggards.

     

     

     

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

