CCEA nod to Mumbai- Indore rail line

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Monday approved a 309 km new line project providing the shortest rail connectivity between the two major commercial hubs of Mumbai and Indore, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. The total cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 18,036 crore and it will be completed by 2028-29, the minister said. The project will generate direct employment for about 102 lakh man-days, or what Vaishnaw described as “human days”, during the construction. An official statement later said the project is a result of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which has been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services. The project covers six districts in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 309 km. It will promote tourism in the region by providing a shorter route between western/southwestern parts of the country and central India. This will increase the tourist footfall to various tourist/religious places in the Ujjain–Indore region, including the Sri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple. The project will provide direct connectivity to Pithampur Auto Cluster (which houses 90 large units and 700 small and medium industries) from the gateway port of JNPA and other state ports.