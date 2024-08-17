back to top
    Senior leader of Azad's DPAP decides to rejoin Congress
    Senior leader of Azad’s DPAP decides to rejoin Congress

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 17: In a major setback to former J&K Chief Minister and President of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior leader of his party, Taj Mohiuddin on Saturday said he will rejoin the Congress.

     

    Taj Mohiuddin was a senior Congress leader before he threw his lot with Ghulam Nabi Azad when the latter left the Congress to form the DPAP.
    “I have decided to rejoin the Congress party,” said Taj Mohiuddin while addressing a press conference.
    He said he has discussed the issue with his workers and it was decided that he must rejoin the Congress.
    Taj Mohiuddin's decision comes a day after the Election Commission of (ECI) announced the schedule for Assembly polls in Jammu and .
    In August 2022, Taj Mohiuddin resigned from the basic membership of Congress in support of former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. He later joined Azad-led DPAP.

    J&K Apni party leader meets Home Minister; likely to join BJP
    Medic rape-murder case: IMA seeks PM Modi’s ‘benign intervention’ to curb violence against doctors
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

