Security tightened in Manipur ahead of Rahul’s visit, ban on aerial photography using drones

Imphal, Jul 7: Security has been tightened in Manipur's Jiribam district ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit on Monday, with authorities imposing a ban on aerial photography using drones, officials said.

A notification by the Jiribam district magistrate on Sunday said as part of enhanced security measures, aerial photography or videography through drones, balloons, or any other means is strictly prohibited.

The notification emphasised that violations of this order would result in legal action under Section 223 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and other relevant provisions of the law.

In preparation for Gandhi's day-long visit to the violence-hit state, a team of state Congress leaders, including working president Victor Keishing and AICC Manipur in-charge Girish Chodankar, inspected relief camps where the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is likely to visit.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra and other party functionaries have already left Imphal for Jiribam district to welcome their leader.

Earlier in the day, the state Congress leaders held discussions regarding Gandhi's visit to the violence-hit state. Meghachandra, Congress Legislature Party leader O Ibobi Singh, and two Congress MPs from the state, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and Alfred Kanngam Arthur, attended the meeting.

“Gandhi has chosen to visit Manipur at a time when peace is essential. We appreciate his decision to visit the state after assuming the role of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha,” a Congress leader said.

According to Meghachandra, Gandhi's itinerary involves flying from Delhi to Silchar, then proceeding to Jiribam district where fresh violence was reported on June 6. Gandhi plans to visit several relief camps in the district before returning to Silchar airport and flying to Imphal.

“After arriving in Imphal, he will travel to Churachandpur district to interact with residents in relief camps,” Meghachandra said. Gandhi will then travel by road to Moirang in Bishnupur district to visit additional relief camps before returning to Imphal for a scheduled meeting with Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

“He will then depart from the state,” Meghachandra said, highlighting that this visit marks Gandhi's first trip to Manipur since the Lok Sabha elections, during which the Congress secured victory in both constituencies of the ethnically troubled state.

O Ibobi Singh said, “Gandhi has visited the state twice since the outbreak of violence last year.”