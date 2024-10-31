Security forces seize rockets, mortars in Manipur; 8 UNLF-P men held

agencies

The Manipur police, along with other security forces, conducted a joint operation in the hill and valley districts on Thursday, resulting in the recovery of several weapons, including rockets and improvised mortars.

“Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts,” the Manipur police said in its statement.

The recovered items included two rockets measuring approximately 8 feet and two rockets measuring about 7 feet.

Additionally, authorities seized two large country-made mortars, one medium-sized country-made mortar, three improvised mortar bombs, one radio set, and two country-made grenades.

These items were confiscated from Panjang village in Churachandpur district.

Meanwhile, the Manipur police arrested eight members of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Manipur (Pambei) and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Thoubal district, officials reported on Tuesday.