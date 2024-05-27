back to top
Jammu KashmirSecurity Forces Bust Terrorist Hideout in Kupwara, J&K
Security Forces Bust Terrorist Hideout in Kupwara, J&K

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 27: Security forces busted a militant hideout in J&K's Kupwara district and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Monday.
They said the hideout was busted at Awara forest during a joint search operation of Army and Police following a specific input.
“ The hideout was located in a dense forest area of Awra. During the search, a large cache of arms, ammunition, equipment and other war-like stores was recovered,” officials said.

J&K Government and IIM Jammu Sign MoU to Establish Centre for IT Governance
Mercury Soars to Record-Breaking Highs in J&K, Qazigund Sizzles at All-Time High of 34°C
