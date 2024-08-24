back to top
    Jammu
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Security enhanced at Jammu hospitals to ensure safety of doctors, staff

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    : Security has been beefed up at government hospitals in Jammu with the deployment of armed security personnel to ensure the safety of medical staff and doctors, officials said on Friday.

    This step was taken in the wake of the rape and murder of a doctor at a hospital in Kolkata and related incidents of violence at the hospital.
    The deployment of security forces, including CRPF, has been made at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital and Sri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) hospital, they said.
    “GMC hospital in Jammu is among the first in the country to have armed security in the emergency premises for the safety of medical staff,” a senior official of the hospital said.
    The administrations have successfully implemented these security measures after thorough discussions with the police authorities.

    A total of 34 police personnel, including 15 women officers, equipped with arms and communication tools, will be stationed for round-the-clock security, they said.

    These personnel will be stationed at the emergency wing, mortuary, indoor wards, as well as corridors, staircases, and OPDs.

