back to top
Search
    IndiaArmy chief visits Manipur, reviews security situation along int'l border
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Army chief visits Manipur, reviews security situation along int’l border

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Imphal, Aug 24: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation along the border in Manipur, an army statement said.
    Gen Dwivedi is on a two-day visit to Manipur.

    “The Army chief along with the Eastern Army Commander reviewed the security situation along the border and the internal security situation in the area”, the statement said on Friday.
    Gen Dwivedi lauded “the efforts of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles towards maintenance of peace and harmony in the area,” it said.
    He also interacted with the veterans and appreciated their invaluable contributions towards nation building and urged them to continue playing their part in contributing towards peace and spreading friendship among communities.
    Gen Dwivedi on Friday also had an interaction with the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and held wide-ranging discussions covering various dimensions of the current security landscape.

    The army chief assured the CM regarding the steadfast commitment of the Indian Army towards maintenance of peace and harmony in the region, it said.

    He also reaffirmed that all necessary assistance would be provided by the Indian Army towards the well-being of the populace, statement added. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Govind Mohan takes charge as Union Home Secretary
    Next article
    Security enhanced at Jammu hospitals to ensure safety of doctors, staff
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    MHA Providing Security To Conduct Polls In Jammu And Kashmir: CEO PK Pole

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 24: PK Pole, Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu...

    India’s 1st reusable hybrid rocket ‘RHUMI-1’ launched

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chennai, Aug 24: India launched its first reusable hybrid...

    ‘I Am At Peace’: Shikhar Dhawan Retires a ‘Happy Man’ After Living His India Dream For Over a Decade

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 24: Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan...

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets US NSA Jake Sullivan, discusses evolving geopolitical situation

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Aug 24: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has met...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MHA Providing Security To Conduct Polls In Jammu And Kashmir: CEO...

    India’s 1st reusable hybrid rocket ‘RHUMI-1’ launched

    ‘I Am At Peace’: Shikhar Dhawan Retires a ‘Happy Man’ After...