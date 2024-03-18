Secure atmosphere, level-playing field to be provided to all during LS polls: DGP

Jammu Tawi, Mar 17: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain on Sunday said a secure atmosphere and level-playing field will be provided to all during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory.

He asserted that security agencies are not far away from completely rooting out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating his resolve to acting tough against those helping terrorists infiltrate through tunnels or picking up drone-dropped weapons.

The Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases — on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla). The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

“Security is an important aspect during elections. The Election Commission has issued strict directions that the voters, candidates and political workers involved in campaigning should be provided a secure atmosphere and level-playing field.

“It is our duty and responsibility and we are holding talks with the Centre for the deployment of central forces that will come here, along with those who are already present (in Jammu and Kashmir), for their optimum utilisation,” the DGP told reporters on the sidelines of a public “darbar” (meeting) in Doda district.

Asked about the timeline for wiping out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, he said “we are not far away from it”.

“There is clarity in the strategy and the roadmap (to end terrorism). We are not turning back from this roadmap, which we are following religiously and which is exponentially benefitting the forces (in achieving their target),” Swain said.

On the use of drones and underground tunnels for pushing terrorists and weapons from across the border, he reiterated that anyone found assisting terrorists will regret it for the rest of his life.

“The problem (of drones and tunnels) comes from across the border…. The Union Territory administration does not have any control over the territory but we have control over our own territory and our people.

“We reiterate our resolve to making use of the law of the land in such a way that none of our own can even think of collecting drone-dropped material or helping infiltration through tunnels. We will impose a very high cost under law on such people,” the police chief said.

A large number of people turned up at the public “darbar” to seek redressal of their grievances from the DGP.

“The grievance redressal camp was organised to address issues linked to basic police service, such as investigation, complaints, pending verifications or any other kind of deficiency.

“We received a first-of-its-kind complaint from a man whose mother fell to terrorists' bullets long ago but he was not satisfied with the investigation and case closure,” Swain said, adding that he had heard about such cases at an individual level in the valley but this was the first time that such a complaint was raised at this forum.

The DGP said the camp was also meant to listen to the grievances of the police families, including the special police officers (SPOs) who lost their lives fighting terrorists and have no one else to take care of their families.