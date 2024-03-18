Search
JammuPolice detains notorious gangster under PSA
JammuJammu Kashmir

Police detains notorious gangster under PSA

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, Mar 17: Police on Sunday claimed to have nabbed one notorious gangster under Public Safety Act.

Police said that continuing crackdown on organised crime and wanted criminals, team from Police Station Gangyal, under the guidance of SSP Jammu, executed the PSA warrant of wanted criminal Vikramjeet Singh alias Vikky and lodged him in prison.

The team was led by Station House Officer Gangyal, Harmohindar Singh and PSI Aaquib Lateef.

A police handout read that Vikramjeet had 15 FIR's registered against him in various police stations, and had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

His detention marks another step in improving law and order in Jammu District, it read.

Previous article
Night temp rises in J&K, dry weather forecast till March 20
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Night temp rises in J&K, dry weather forecast till March 20

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 17: Weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather...

Bandipora-Gurez road blocked due to avalanche

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 17: The Bandipora-Gurez road in the Jammy...

Azad requests EC to hold Assembly Election in J&K one month after LS Polls

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Mar 17: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP)...

Won’t Retreat From Wiping Out Terrorism From Jammu And Kashmir: DGP Swain

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Mar 17: Director General of Police (DGP) RR...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Night temp rises in J&K, dry weather forecast till March 20

Bandipora-Gurez road blocked due to avalanche

Azad requests EC to hold Assembly Election in J&K one month...