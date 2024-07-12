back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirSecond Ex-President of J&K HC Bar Association arrested in Kashmir
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Second Ex-President of J&K HC Bar Association arrested in Kashmir

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Jul 11: Senior advocate and former president of and High Court Bar Association Nazir Ahmad Ronga was arrested in the early hours of Thursday from his Srinagar residence and booked under the Public Safety Act, officials said here.

    Ronga was arrested from his residence in the Nishat area of the city and booked under the PSA, they said.

    Ronga's family took to social media and said he was arrested at 1.10 am. Ronga is the second ex-president of the lawyers' body to be arrested.

    “My father, Adv. N.A. Ronga, the Chairman of the J&K High Court Bar Association, has just been arrested in a deeply disturbing turn of events,” Umair Ronga, son of the senior lawyer, posted on X.

    “At 1.10 am, a contingent of J&K Police arrived at our home without any arrest warrant, merely stating, ‘It's an order from above' (“uper se order hai”). We are left in a state of shock and profound distress. We can only hope this is not another instance of the PSA being misused to intimidate the members of the J&K High Court Bar Association,” Umair Ronga said.

    He also posted two showing uniformed personnel taking away the former president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association.

    Mian Abdul Qayoom, also a former president of the bar association, was arrested last month in connection with murder of Advocate Babar Qadri by terrorists in 2020.

    PDP president Mehbooba Mufti slammed the arrest of Ronga.

    “The cycle of violence continues unabated in J&K that too in areas which rarely witnessed militancy. Everyday soldiers are being martyred. GOI (Government of ) hasn't only failed to end militancy but is venting its frustration by launching a vicious crackdown on helpless Kashmiris. Nazir Ronga is the latest victim of its oppressive actions,” she posted on X.

    Previous article
    Four days after Kathua Ambush, security forces’ combing operations draw blank
    Next article
    ED arrests another accused in JKSSB SI Exam Paper Leak Case
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Concern over Terror Attacks: Dr Karan Singh urges Govt to shift Jammu Division back under Nagrota Corps

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 11: Expressing concern over the recent...

    Delhi HC Judge recuses himself from hearing NIA plea against Yasin Malik

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 11: Delhi High Court Judge Amit...

    Undeterred by terror attacks, thousands of Amarnath pilgrims throng Jammu base camp daily

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Jul 11: Despite recent terror attacks in...

    Unattended Kashmiri Pandit Temple, Shrine property be protected by state: High Court

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, July 11: In a judgement of far-reaching...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Review: A Foldable Smartphone That Blends Retro...

    Lorenzo Musetti Looks to Push Novak Djokovic to the Limit in...

    Mitchell Starc reflects on Rohit Sharma’s match-winning 92 versus Australia in...