    Search operation launched after brief encounter in J&K’s Poonch

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 13: A search operation was launched in  Jammu and 's Poonch border district following a brief encounter, officials on Friday said.

    Acting on an information, the security forces undertook an operation in which there was an encounter with the terrorists in Dodi forest area on Thursday night, they said.
    Following the brief encounter, a makeshift hideout was busted and some recoveries, including AK rifle, was made, the officials said.

    A major search operation was launched to track down the militants in the area, they said. (Agencies)

