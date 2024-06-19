back to top
Search
JammuSearch Operation Ignites Fear After Gunshots Shatter Peace in Poonch
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Search Operation Ignites Fear After Gunshots Shatter Peace in Poonch

By: Northlines

Date:

POONCH, June 19: Security forces continue a search operation in the Maraha Forest area in the Bufliaz Sector of Poonch district after gunshots were heard in the area on Tuesday.
This comes after an exchange of fire occurred between security forces and terrorists in the Poonch district of J-K on Tuesday, according to an official.
“A cordon and search operation was initiated by security forces in the Poonch district based on specific information about terrorists in the area. There was an exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security forces,” said J-K Police on Tuesday.
Further details of the incident are awaited.

Previous article
U.S. Lawmakers Defy China, Meet Dalai Lama
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

U.S. Lawmakers Defy China, Meet Dalai Lama

Northlines Northlines -
DHARAMSALA, June 19: A group of influential U.S. lawmakers...

Haj Tragedy: Over 550 Pilgrims Lost to Scorching Heatwave

Northlines Northlines -
Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), June 19: Diplomats said at least...

Weather Woes: IMD Reports 20% Rainfall Deficit For June!

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 19: India has received 20 per...

Man absconded with SPO’s AK 47 in Doda

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: A man namely Mohammad Rafi, taking the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES
What can China do about Dalai Lama’s Tawang visit

U.S. Lawmakers Defy China, Meet Dalai Lama

Haj Tragedy: Over 550 Pilgrims Lost to Scorching Heatwave

Weather Woes: IMD Reports 20% Rainfall Deficit For June!