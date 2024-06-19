Search Operation Ignites Fear After Gunshots Shatter Peace in Poonch

POONCH, June 19: Security forces continue a search operation in the Maraha Forest area in the Bufliaz Sector of Poonch district after gunshots were heard in the area on Tuesday.

This comes after an exchange of fire occurred between security forces and terrorists in the Poonch district of J-K on Tuesday, according to an official.

“A cordon and search operation was initiated by security forces in the Poonch district based on specific information about terrorists in the area. There was an exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security forces,” said J-K Police on Tuesday.

Further details of the incident are awaited.