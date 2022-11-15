SE, Exen among 4 R&B employees killed in Doda road accident

Jammu Tawi, Nov 14: At least four government employees,
working in Roads and Building (R&B) department were killed on
Monday after a vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a
gorge near Chenab River at Assar area of Doda district.
Officials told that an official vehicle of the department was on way
towards Doda when it plunged into a gorge at Assar in which four
employees including Superintendent Engineer of Public Works
Department in Doda Kishtwar circle, Executive Engineer of
department Doda, an Assistant Executive Engineer and driver
were on board.
“Superintendent Engineer was rescued from the site of the
accident in critical condition and is being taken to Government
Medical College Doda while three other employees of the
department died on the spot,” they said.
However, the injured SE also succumbed to his injuries later in
the evening, taking the toll of deaths in the accident to four.