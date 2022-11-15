SE, Exen among 4 R&B employees killed in Doda road accident

Jammu Tawi, Nov 14: At least four government employees,

working in Roads and Building (R&B) department were killed on

Monday after a vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a

gorge near Chenab River at Assar area of Doda district.

Officials told that an official vehicle of the department was on way

towards Doda when it plunged into a gorge at Assar in which four

employees including Superintendent Engineer of Public Works

Department in Doda Kishtwar circle, Executive Engineer of

department Doda, an Assistant Executive Engineer and driver

were on board.

“Superintendent Engineer was rescued from the site of the

accident in critical condition and is being taken to Government

Medical College Doda while three other employees of the

department died on the spot,” they said.

However, the injured SE also succumbed to his injuries later in

the evening, taking the toll of deaths in the accident to four.