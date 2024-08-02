back to top
    JammuSDM Thannamandi advises locals to avoid nighttime forest visits without permission
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    SDM Thannamandi advises locals to avoid nighttime forest visits without permission

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Aug 1: Sub District Magistrate Thannamandi has urged local residents not to wander in forest area without prior permission.

    For the safety of the general public, a circular has been issue which informs everyone that access to all forest areas within jurisdiction of this office is restricted from 09:00 PM to 04:00 AM. Entering these areas during these hours besides usage of fire crackers without prior permission is strictly prohibited.

    It has come to the notice of the concerned authorities through Security agencies that some civilians have been visiting or roaming forest areas during night hours, often wearing shawls or blankets besides using fire crackers of high intensity without any permission.

    This practice poses a significant security risk as our security forces routinely conduct search operations in these areas during nighttime to combat potential anti- and anti-social activities by miscreants.

    Those requiring usage of fire crackers/authorized access to the forest area during restricted hours must obtain written permission from the Station House Officer, Police Station, Thannamandi. Permission requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

    The SDM urged everyone to cooperate with this directive to ensure the safety of both civilians and security personnel. Ignoring this notice may lead to legal action.

     

